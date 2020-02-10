Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Ca in fiecare an, Hollywood-ul isi onoreaza filmele cele mai bune din industrie printr-o gala spectaculoasa. Pelicula Parasite a facut istorie: este primul film intr-o limba straina care castiga marele premiu al Academiei de Film din America.

Este pentru prima dată când un film sud-coreean a primit o nominalizare la Oscar și iată că a și câștigat. Renne Zellweger a primit statueta pentru cea mai bună actriță în rolul din filmul Judy. De-a lungul carierei, Zellweger a mai fost nominalizată de 4 ori la această categorie și a mai câștigat un Oscar cu filmul Cold Mountain. Cel mai bun actor a fost desemnat Joaquin Pheonix pentru rolul din filmul Joker, notează realitatea.net

LISTA completa a nominalizarilor la Premiile Oscar 2020

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Cel mai bun film

1917 (Universal)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Actor in rol principal

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 20202

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Actrita in rol principal

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Actrita in rol secundar

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Actor in rol secundar

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Regizor

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Scenariu adaptat

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Scenariu original

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Film strain

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Macedonia)

Les Miserables (Franta)

Pain and Glory (Spania)

Parasite (Coreea de Sud) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Design de productie

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Montaj de film

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Cinematografie (regie de imagine)

1917 (Roger Deakins) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Efecte vizuale

1917 – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Costume

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Machiaj si coafura

Bombshell – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Mixaj de sunet

1917 – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Montaj de sunet

1917

Ford v Ferrari – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Coloana sonora

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Scurtmetraj de animatie

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animatie:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dean DeBlois)

I Lost My Body (Jeremy Clapin)

Klaus (Sergio Pablos)

Missing Link (Chris Butler)

Toy Story 4 (Josh Cooley)

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Scurtmetraj Live-Action

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Documentar lungmetraj

American Factory (Netflix) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (Neon)

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Scurtmetraj documentar

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

Life Overtakes Me

St.Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Castigatori Oscar 2020 – Cantec original

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman” – CASTIGATOR OSCAR 2020

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”