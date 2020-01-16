Festivalul Jazz in the Park a câștigat trofeul categoriei ’’Best Small European Festival’’ la cea de-a XI-a ediție a prestigioasei competiții European Festival Awards, devenind astfel primul festival de jazz din România care a obținut o distincție la acest eveniment.

Câștigătorii European Festival Awards 2019 au fost desemnați de un juriu de specialitate și în urma voturilor a peste 300.000 de participanți la festivalurile din 30 de țări. Alături de Jazz in the Park, în categoria ’’Best Small European Festival’’ finaliste în acest an au fost alte nouă festivaluri: Arsenal Fest (Serbia), Leffingeleuren (Belgia), Maifeld Derby (Germania), No Sleep Festival (Serbia), Roadburn Festival (Regatul Țărilor de Jos), Sharpe Festival (Slovacia), Szene OpenAir (Austria), Tauron Nowa Muzyka Katowice (Polonia) li Wacken Winter Nights (Germania).

Câștigătorii ediției din acest an a European Festival Awards au fost: