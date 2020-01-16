Festivalul Jazz in the Park a câștigat trofeul categoriei ’’Best Small European Festival’’ la cea de-a XI-a ediție a prestigioasei competiții European Festival Awards, devenind astfel primul festival de jazz din România care a obținut o distincție la acest eveniment.
Câștigătorii European Festival Awards 2019 au fost desemnați de un juriu de specialitate și în urma voturilor a peste 300.000 de participanți la festivalurile din 30 de țări. Alături de Jazz in the Park, în categoria ’’Best Small European Festival’’ finaliste în acest an au fost alte nouă festivaluri: Arsenal Fest (Serbia), Leffingeleuren (Belgia), Maifeld Derby (Germania), No Sleep Festival (Serbia), Roadburn Festival (Regatul Țărilor de Jos), Sharpe Festival (Slovacia), Szene OpenAir (Austria), Tauron Nowa Muzyka Katowice (Polonia) li Wacken Winter Nights (Germania).
Câștigătorii ediției din acest an a European Festival Awards au fost:
- Best Small Festival: Jazz in The Park (Români)
- Best Medium-Sized Festival: Electric Castle (România)
- Best Major Festival: Open’er Festival (Polonia)
- Best New Festival: No Sleep Festival (Serbia)
- Best Indoor Festival: Reeperbahn Festival (Germania)
- Promoter of the Year: Wepromote (Suedia)
- Agent of the Year: Lucy Dickins
- The Award for Excellence & Passion: Codruța Vulcu (România)
- The Brand Activation Award: Open’er Festival (Polonia) & Netflix Stranger Things
- The Take a Stand Award: Das Fest (Germania)
- The Green Operations Award: Openair St.Gallen (Suedia)
- The Health & Safety Innovation Award: Balaton Sound (Ungaria)
- Line-up of the Year: Glastonbury (Marea Britanie)
- Newcomer of the year: Billy Eilish (Statele Unite)
- The Lifetime Achievement Award: Holger Hübner & Thomas Jensen